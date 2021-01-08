US Capitol Attack: Police Chief Steven Sund Resigns After Massive Violence

After facing immense criticism for failing to curb Donald Trump supporters from storming the building, US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has announced his resignation which will be carried out this month. He said that he would be fired if he did not resign.

On Thursday, Senate Democratic Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had demanded Steven Sund's resignation following the massive violence and attack on US capitol.

“It has been a pleasure and a true honour to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the men and women of the United States Capitol Police," Sund said in a letter to Capitol Police Board. Other members of the Board are also resigning from their positions.

“As discussed, I will transition into a sick leave status effective January 17, 2021, until I exhaust my available sick leave balance of approximately 440 hours,” he added.

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday and clashed with police, interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the election.

The United States Capitol Police Labor Committee also called for Sund's resignation.

