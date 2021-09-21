Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UNGA: Joe Biden Says US Not Seeking 'New Cold War' With China

Without mentioning China directly, Biden acknowledged increasing concerns about rising tensions, even as he has been out of sync with allies on the chaotic exit from Afghanistan.

UNGA: Joe Biden Says US Not Seeking 'New Cold War' With China
US President Joe Biden | AP/PTI

Trending

UNGA: Joe Biden Says US Not Seeking 'New Cold War' With China
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T20:56:26+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 8:56 pm

President Joe Biden used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to declare that the world stands and at an “inflection point in history” and must move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuse.

Amid growing China tensions Biden also declared the U.S. is “not seeking a new Cold War.”

Without mentioning China directly, Biden acknowledged increasing concerns about rising tensions between the two nations. But he said, “We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocks.”

Related Stories

Watch: BTS Deliver Speech And Then Perform 'Permission To Dance' At The 76th UN General Assembly

Terrorism, Climate Change, Vaccines—On India’s Agenda at UN General Assembly

Biden To Address UN General Assembly

The president noted his decision to end America's longest war last month, in Afghanistan, and set the table for his administration to shift U.S. attention to intensive diplomacy with no shortage of crises facing the globe. He said he is driven by a belief that “to deliver for our own people, we must also engage deeply with the rest of the world.”

“We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan,” Biden said. “And as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world.”

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Biden, who arrived in New York on Monday evening to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of Tuesday's address, offered a full-throated endorsement of the body's relevance and ambition at a difficult moment in history.

The president, in brief remarks at the start of his meeting with Guterres, returned to his mantra that “America is back" — a phrase that's become presidential shorthand meant to encapsulate his promise to take a dramatically different tack with allies than predecessor Donald Trump. In his remarks, he declared the United States was “back at the table.”

“We will lead not just with the example of our power but God willing with the power of our example,” Biden said Monday night.

But the president was facing a healthy measure of skepticism from allies during his week of high-level diplomacy. The opening months of his presidency have included a series of difficult moments with friendly nations that were expecting greater cooperation from Biden following four years of Trump's “America first” approach to foreign policy.

Eight months into his presidency, Biden has been out of sync with allies on the chaotic ending to the U.S. war in Afghanistan. He has faced differences over how to go about sharing coronavirus vaccines with the developing world and over pandemic travel restrictions. And there are questions about the best way to respond to military and economic moves by China.

Biden also finds himself in the midst of a fresh diplomatic spat with France, the United States' oldest ally, after announcing plans — along with Britain — to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The move is expected to give Australia improved capabilities to patrol the Pacific amid growing concern about the Chinese military's increasingly aggressive tactics, but it upended a French defense contract worth at least $66 billion to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday there was a “crisis of trust” with the U.S. as a result of the episode.

Before Biden's arrival, EU Council President Charles Michel strongly criticized the Biden administration for leaving Europe “out of the game in the Indo-Pacific region” and ignoring the underlying elements of the trans-Atlantic alliance — transparency and loyalty — in the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the announcement of the U.S.-U.K.-Australia alliance.

Despite such differences, Biden hoped to use his address to the General Assembly as well as a series of one-on-one and larger meetings with world leaders this week to make the case for American leadership on the world stage.

“There are points of disagreement, including when we have disagreed with the decisions other countries are making, the decision points of when countries have disagreed with the decisions we're making,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “But the larger point here ... is that we are committed to those alliances, and that always requires work from every president, from every global leader.”

In an interview before his meeting with Biden, Guterres told The Associated Press that he was concerned about the “completely dysfunctional” U.S.-China relationship and that it could lead to a new cold war. Psaki said the administration disagreed with the assessment, adding that the U.S.-China relationship was "one not of conflict but of competition.”

The secretary-general did not back off his concerns about the U.S.-China tensions as he addressed leaders at the opening of Tuesday's gathering. “It will be impossible to address dramatic economic and development challenges, while the world's two largest economies are at odds with each other”.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Justin Trudeau's Party Wins Canada Vote But Fails To Get Majority

Justin Trudeau's Party Wins Canada Vote But Fails To Get Majority

Covishield Row: UK Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

US Senators Can't Attach 'Dreamers' Immigration Bill To $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

'Michhami Dukkadam and Uttam Kshama,' US President Joe Biden Greets Jain Community

Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party Re-Elected In Canada

Coordinate With Regional Democracies, Especially India, To Counter Terrorism: Trump Admin Ex-Official

US Orders Investigation Into Kabul Drone Strike Which Mistakenly Killed Civilians

Was Aware There Would Be Consequences: Texas Doctor Sued For Performing Abortion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from World

Biden To Address UN General Assembly

Biden To Address UN General Assembly

No Indians Harmed In Russia University Shooting That Killed 8: Embassy

No Indians Harmed In Russia University Shooting That Killed 8: Embassy

107-Year-Old Japanese Sisters Set Record For Being Oldest Known Twins In The World

107-Year-Old Japanese Sisters Set Record For Being Oldest Known Twins In The World

8 Dead As Gunman Goes Berserk Inside Perm University In Russia

8 Dead As Gunman Goes Berserk Inside Perm University In Russia

Read More from Outlook

UNGA: Joe Biden Says US Not Seeking 'New Cold War' With China

UNGA: Joe Biden Says US Not Seeking 'New Cold War' With China

Associated Press / Without mentioning China directly, Biden acknowledged increasing concerns about rising tensions, even as he has been out of sync with allies on the chaotic exit from Afghanistan.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement