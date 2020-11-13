November 13, 2020
Corona
Unable To Meet Wife In Hospital, 81-Year-Old Plays Accordion For Her From Street

Bozzini can be heard playing the tune of English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck’s song “Spanish Eyes”.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2020
Facebook/ @Valerio Marangon
An 81-year-old Italian man, who was unable to meet his wife in hospital due to the Covid-19 restrictions decided to take to the street to play the accordion for her.

In the video, Stefano Bozzini can be seen playing the accordion while his wife Carla Sacchi and two others watch from a second-floor window of the hospital in Castel San Giovanni.

Bozzini can be heard playing the tune of English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck’s song “Spanish Eyes”.

“She was so in love with that song, I play it all the time at home,” he told The Guardian. Bozzini also goes on to play a selection of his wife’s favourites in the video.

