Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ukraine: EU Hopes To Avoid Russia's Invasion With Sanctions Threat, Dialogue

Ukraine: The Russian military's buildup near the country's border is taking centre stage at the summit of the EU's 27 leaders, with a plea from Ukraine's president to start imposing more sanctions before any possible incursion.

Ukraine: EU Hopes To Avoid Russia's Invasion With Sanctions Threat, Dialogue
European Council President Charles Michel, center, speaks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left. | AP

Trending

Ukraine: EU Hopes To Avoid Russia's Invasion With Sanctions Threat, Dialogue
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T14:57:11+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 2:57 pm

A summit of European Union leaders on Thursday will focus on avoiding a Russian military invasion into neighbouring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of diplomatic talks.

The Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border is taking centre stage at the summit of the EU's 27 leaders, with a plea from Ukraine's president to start imposing more sanctions before any possible incursion rather than after the border has been crossed.

“Maybe there are some open channels for some serious negotiations” over the coming days, said Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, which holds the EU presidency, adding it could consist of talks between France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia.

But like all, he wearily watched the Ukraine-Russia border, where US intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year.

Moscow denies that it has any plans to attack Ukraine, but did so in 2014 when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“It is not normal for regular military exercises," Jansa said, adding that there's no doubt that Russia is using its military might to put Ukraine under pressure.

No one feels it more than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who urged EU leaders late Wednesday to swiftly impose new sanctions on Russia before it invades his country, and warned that acting after any conflict would be far too late.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine stands ready to enter into talks with Russia to ease tensions, but that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't appear willing to come to the table at the moment.

France and Germany brokered a peace agreement in 2015 that helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. But the conflict, which has left 14,000 dead, has simmered.

EU leaders are widely expected to approve on Thursday a draft summit conclusion, seen by The Associated Press, that warns that “any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response.”

Zelenskyy said the use of sanctions after military action had proved very limited for his country and that it might be be different “if the sanctions are applied prior to the armed conflict would they become a prevention mechanism.”

European officials argue that it's a better deterrent to keep Putin in the dark about what measures might be used against him.

Asked by reporters whether Europe would act on Zelenskyy's call, European Council President Charles Michel said: “We have sanctions in place, we are ready to take additional sanctions if needed, and we will see” what happens.

The US and the EU have been coordinating their response to the Russians, but no real details of any sanctions have emerged.

EU nations are divided between those in the east that think sanctions should be imposed immediately, and others like France and Germany who fear that could provoke an invasion. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Brussels Ukraine Ukraine President Russia Russia-Ukraine tensions European Union (EU) France Germany International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Oman: US Navy Rescues Five Drug Smugglers From Burning Ship, Drugs Worth $14.7 Million Retrieved

Oman: US Navy Rescues Five Drug Smugglers From Burning Ship, Drugs Worth $14.7 Million Retrieved

RSF Press Freedom Report: 'Times Tough For Journalists'; China, Belarus, Myanmar 'Worst Culprits'

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Myanmar: Public's Cries For Gas Sanctions Grows Thunderous To Stop Military Funding

US: Joe Biden Nominates Ambassadors; Caroline Kennedy For Japan, Michelle Kwan For Belize

Myanmar: Public Demands Gas Sanctions To Curb Military Funding

Israel To Donate 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nearly Quarter Of African Nations

US: New Documents In John F Kennedy's Assassination Investigation Released

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from World

Iran All Set To Allow Reinstallation Of UN Cameras At Nuclear Site: Reports

Iran All Set To Allow Reinstallation Of UN Cameras At Nuclear Site: Reports

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Expected To Be Dominant By Mid January: EU Official

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Expected To Be Dominant By Mid January: EU Official

Harry Potter Author JK Rowling’s Transphobic Tweet Creates A Stir Again

Harry Potter Author JK Rowling’s Transphobic Tweet Creates A Stir Again

Hong Kong: Massive Fire Traps Hundreds In World Trade Centre, 12 Injured

Hong Kong: Massive Fire Traps Hundreds In World Trade Centre, 12 Injured

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Naseer Ganai / Saint Lukas Church was constructed in 1896, on the premises of the Chest Disease Hospital in Dalgate area of Srinagar. It was abandoned for five decades.

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Harsh Kumar / Women investors in India are gradually taking to cryptocurrencies but the number is considerably low as high volatility is a big deterrent for investors who prefer stability.

Ashes, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia Dominate Final Session

Ashes, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia Dominate Final Session

Koushik Paul / Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test and England look for redemption after losing the first Test in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Kushal Poddar / Stand-up comedians, ‘two-nation theory’ and other stories that failed to tickle our funny bones

Advertisement