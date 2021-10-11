Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UK Police Won't Take Further Action In Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Of Minor Case

Virginia Giuffre, sued Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew. She claimed that she was trafficked by convict Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London when she was 17 and a minor under US Law.

UK Police Won't Take Further Action In Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Of Minor Case
Prince Andrew | AP

Trending

UK Police Won't Take Further Action In Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Of Minor Case
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T14:10:47+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 2:10 pm

British police said Sunday that they will not be taking any further action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Queen Elizabeth's second son, claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 and a minor under U.S, law.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

Related Stories

Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew Citing Sex Assault At 17

In August, the Metropolitan Police began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein.

“This review has concluded and we are taking no further action,” the Met said in a statement.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jeffrey Epstein Prince Andrew UK Sexual Assault Sexual Harassment Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Crime Against Women British royal family International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Three US-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For economics

Three US-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For economics

India To Extend USD 200 Million Line Of Credit To Support Development Projects In Kyrgyzstan

Singapore Govt. Fulfils Last Wish Of Indian-Origin Woman Resident Dying Of Cancer

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Iraqis Cast Ballots Hoping For Change Few Expect To Happen

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from World

Spain Launches New Evacuation Operation For Afghan Workers, Families Left Behind

Spain Launches New Evacuation Operation For Afghan Workers, Families Left Behind

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

Plane Carrying Skydivers Crashes In Russia, 15 Dead

Plane Carrying Skydivers Crashes In Russia, 15 Dead

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE

Read More from Outlook

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement