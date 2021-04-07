April 07, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  UK: People Under 30 Will Not Receive AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine

UK: People Under 30 Will Not Receive AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine

The decision was announced soon after the European Union's drug regulator said it had found a 'possible link' between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder.

Associated Press (AP) 07 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UK: People Under 30 Will Not Receive AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine
Representational Image
File Photo
UK: People Under 30 Will Not Receive AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-04-07T23:13:22+05:30
Also read

The United Kingdom's drug regulator said AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine has huge benefits but people under 30 will be offered another product due to a rare blood clot risk.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said Wednesday that while it is studying the possible connection between AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clots, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be offered to people in that age group.

Dr June Raine, the head of the MHRA, says that the benefits “continue to outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people.”

The decision was announced soon after the European Union's drug regulator said it had found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. But that agency did not recommend any new restrictions on the vaccine for people 18 and over, saying the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Violence Escalates In Myanmar After Security Forces Kill Seven Civilians

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) COVID-19 AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos