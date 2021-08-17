August 17, 2021
UK Mulls 'Open Heart' Asylum Policy For Afghans

The country also plans to increase its aid to the war-torn country.

Associated Press (AP) 17 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:02 pm
UK PM Boris Johnson. (File photo)
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government plans to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, “probably by 10%.”

Raab said the aid budget will be reconfigured for development and humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan and that the Taliban will not get any of the money previously earmarked for security.

“I don't think we will condition the humanitarian relief we provide to ordinary Afghans on what the Taliban does,” he said.

Raab added that the aid would not be based on the Taliban meeting certain criteria, such as on governance.

That the British government is planning an “open-hearted” and “bespoke” asylum policy for Afghan citizens.

The details, he said, will be set out soon by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel. (AP)

