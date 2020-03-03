March 03, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Twitter Asks Its Staff To Work From Home Over Coronavirus Fears

Twitter Asks Its Staff To Work From Home Over Coronavirus Fears

The coronavirus outbreak has spread across the world since emerging in central China late last year, killing more than 3,100 people, infecting over 90,000, and prompting a wave of travel restrictions.

AFP 03 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Twitter Asks Its Staff To Work From Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Workers wearing protective gears arrive to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea.
AP Photo
Twitter Asks Its Staff To Work From Home Over Coronavirus Fears
outlookindia.com
2020-03-03T13:55:49+0530

Twitter staff across the world were asked to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus epidemic.

The outbreak has spread across the world since emerging in central China late last year, killing more than 3,100 people, infecting over 90,000, and prompting a wave of travel restrictions.

The social media platform's decision to ask its staff to avoid the office follows similar requests by governments in virus hotspots.

"We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able," Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a Monday blog post.

"Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us -- and the world around us."

Working from home will be mandatory for employees at the company's South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices, Christie said.

South Korea has recorded nearly 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections -- the largest number outside mainland China -- along with 28 deaths.

More than half of the cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious group often described as a cult.

Japan's government has urged the closure of schools nationwide and employers to give their staff permission to work remotely.

Most civil servants in Hong Kong returned to work on Monday after they were asked to work from home for a month.

The financial hub has recorded 100 cases of the infection.

Twitter had already announced the suspension of "non-critical" business travel and events last week.

Next Story >>

Taliban Resume Operations Against Afghan Forces, End Partial Truce

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

AFP Twitter Novel Coronavirus Outbreak International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos