Trump's COVID-19 Policy Is Erratic Just Like His Presidency: Joe Biden

Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been "erratic" just like his presidency, alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Biden also termed the US President's leadership as "chaotic and divisive." The former vice president said Trump was playing games with people's lives and claimed that Trump only seemed to care about himself. “Trump’s handling of COVID-19 has prevented people from all across the country from getting the relief they need,” Biden said at a campaign event in Florida on Tuesday. Florida is a battleground state which swayed towards the Republican party during the 2016 elections.

According to Real Clear Politics, which tracks major opinion polls in the US, Biden is leading in Florida by 3.7 percentage points. However, Trump has been attracting thousands of people to his election rallies in the state, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"While you're losing precious time with your loved ones, Trump has been stuck in a sand trap on one of his golf courses. When he does decide to lift a finger, it isn't to help you. It's to propose new tax cuts for billionaires. That's not hyperbole. 100 wealthiest billionaires in America are expected to get another USD 30 billion tax cut under his tax proposal,” Biden said.

Biden also alleged that Trump was trying to strike down the Affordable Care Act, which guarantees Medicare to senior citizens in the country. Biden accused Trump of wanting to terminate the tax that finances Social Security adding that the president has turned his back on educators and school children.

