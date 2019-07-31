Toddler Falls Off A Six-Storey Building In China, Rescued By Neighbours

A toddler in southwest China has miraculously survived a six-storey fall after he was caught by residents holding out a large blanket.

A group of kind-hearted people used two duvets to catch a boy falling from the fifth-floor window of a building in #China. pic.twitter.com/QXQp1j3UAD — salah alzeer (@Zeer804Salah) July 30, 2019

The three-year-old boy was filmed desperately clinging onto a balcony of a high-rise building in Chongqing city's Jiulongpo district on Monday afternoon. Horrified residents quickly grabbed two large blankets and placed it below him.

Nail-biting footage showed the moment when the boy lost his grip and fell. The blankets caught the falling child. China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that the toddler had no injuries.

The boy had been left alone at home and woke up from a nap to find his grandmother missing, according to Shangyou News. She had went out to get groceries.

In a bid to look for his grandmother, the boy had climbed on top of a sink on his balcony and tumbled over the glass railing, leaving him clinging on for life.

Video filmed by neighbour Liu showed the child kicking his legs and desperately trying to pull himself up.

A security guard of the residential district told video news site Pear that the child had been holding on for nearly four minutes before letting go.

The grandmother carried the boy home and his parents later took him to hospital.

(IANS)