Tim Cook Puts Apple Logo As Twitter Name After Trump's 'Tim Apple' Comment

A day after US President Donald Trump addressed tech giant Apple's CEO Tim Cook as "Tim Apple", Cook quietly replaced his last name on Twitter with the logo of Apple.

Trump on Thursday had referred Tim Cook as "Tim Apple" while the latter sat there, nodding quietly during a meeting at the White House for the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

"We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple," Trump told Cook during a meeting at the White House for the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board to discuss technology education and jobs, The Guardian reported.

Trump calling Tim Cook “Tim Apple” is exactly how college kid save phone numbers at frat parties pic.twitter.com/FMkMddk8BE — From The Nosebleeds (@FTNosebleeds) March 7, 2019

Apple CEO didn't acknowledge the change in his username publicly but it was soon discovered by Apple fans, which led to sharing of memes on the playful hit back on Trump's mispronunciation.

Also, the Apple logo is not visible to non-Apple device users. It would appear as a grey box on Windows and Android.

Trump has a history of mispronouncing people's names and even messing up the names of executives before. He once called Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin CEO, Marillyn Lockheed.

