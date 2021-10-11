Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Three US-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For economics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three economists have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”

Three US-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For economics
Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Economics | AP Photo

Trending

Three US-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For economics
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T16:26:06+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 4:26 pm

Three U.S-based economists won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called “natural experiments.” 

David Card of the University of California at Berkeley was awarded one half of the prize, while the other half was shared by Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Guido Imbens from Stanford University. 

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.” 

Related Stories

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins Nobel Prize For Literature

“Card's studies of core questions for society and Angrist and Imbens' methodological contributions have shown that natural experiments are a rich source of knowlege,” said Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Economic Sciences Committee. “Their research has substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions, which has been of great benefit for society.” 

Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn't established in the will of Alfred Nobel but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later. It is the last prize announced each year. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Last week, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. 

Ressa was the only woman honored this year in any category. 

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was recognized for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee.” 

The prize for physiology or medicine went to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. 

Three scientists won the physics prize for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change. 

Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan won the chemistry prize for finding an easier and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make compounds, including medicines and pesticides.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) USA Nobel Prize Economist International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

UK Police Won't Take Further Action In Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Of Minor Case

UK Police Won't Take Further Action In Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Of Minor Case

India To Extend USD 200 Million Line Of Credit To Support Development Projects In Kyrgyzstan

Singapore Govt. Fulfils Last Wish Of Indian-Origin Woman Resident Dying Of Cancer

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Iraqis Cast Ballots Hoping For Change Few Expect To Happen

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from World

Spain Launches New Evacuation Operation For Afghan Workers, Families Left Behind

Spain Launches New Evacuation Operation For Afghan Workers, Families Left Behind

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

Plane Carrying Skydivers Crashes In Russia, 15 Dead

Plane Carrying Skydivers Crashes In Russia, 15 Dead

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE

Read More from Outlook

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement