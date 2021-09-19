Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Taliban Warns Female Workers Of Kabul City To Stay Home

Taliban Warns Female Workers Of Kabul City To Stay Home

Hamdullah Namony told reporters Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work. He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women.

Taliban Warns Female Workers Of Kabul City To Stay Home
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Taliban Warns Female Workers Of Kabul City To Stay Home
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T14:17:52+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 2:17 pm

The interim mayor of Afghanistan's capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country's new Taliban rulers.

Hamdullah Namony told reporters Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work. He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women.

Namony's comments were another sign that the Taliban are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam, including restrictions on women in public life, despite their initial promises of tolerance and inclusion. In their previous rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools and jobs.

The mayor says a final decision about female employees in Kabul municipal departments is still pending, and that they would draw their salaries in the meantime.

He says that before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last month, just under one-third of close to 3,000 city employees were women who worked in all departments.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kabul Taliban Afghanistan Female Workers Kabul International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Tropical Storm Peter Forms Over The Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Peter Forms Over The Atlantic Ocean

Policeman Escorting Polio Workers Killed In Pakistan

Indonesia Retrieves Most-Wanted Militant's Body From Jungle

Israeli Army Arrests Last 2 Of 6 Palestinian Prison Escapees

Israeli Army Arrests Last 2 Of 6 Palestinian Prison Escapees

Wary Of Taliban US Citizens Live In Hiding In Afghanistan

US Ramps Up Its Plan To Expel Haitian Migrants Back To Their Homeland

Yemen: Houthi Rebels Execute 9 Over Senior Official's Killing

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from World

Top Doctors Say Not So Fast To Biden's Boosters-For-All Plan

Top Doctors Say Not So Fast To Biden's Boosters-For-All Plan

France's Notre Dame Cathedral Secured At Last, Rebuilding Awaits

France's Notre Dame Cathedral Secured At Last, Rebuilding Awaits

Taliban Replaces Women's Ministry With All Male 'Vice And Virtue Ministry'

Taliban Replaces Women's Ministry With All Male 'Vice And Virtue Ministry'

Satellite Images Show North Korea Expanding Uranium Enrichment Plant

Satellite Images Show North Korea Expanding Uranium Enrichment Plant

Read More from Outlook

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Harish Manav / In the race for CM, there has been an influx of MLAs from Sunil Jakhar's house since morning, while the meeting of MLAs is also going on at Sukhjinder Randhawa's house. It is believed that Jakhar could be the Chief Minister as a Hindu face, while Randhawa could be made the Deputy Chief Minister.

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

Outlook Web Desk / A minister in the earlier Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he is a ‘Congressman’.

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / First of Outlook’s six-part series that capture the horror and heartbreak at Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh a year ago.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement