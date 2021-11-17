Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Taliban To Be Invited In Third Ministerial Meet Likely To Be Held In China: Pak FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The inaugural ministerial meeting was held in Islamabad on September 8, and the second one in Iran on October 27. Taliban will be invited in the third one, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Taliban To Be Invited In Third Ministerial Meet Likely To Be Held In China: Pak FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Taliban Fighters (Representational Image) | AP

Trending

Taliban To Be Invited In Third Ministerial Meet Likely To Be Held In China: Pak FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T16:05:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 4:05 pm

The Taliban government in Kabul will be invited to the third ministerial meeting likely to be held in China early next year, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said, urging the world community to recognise the reality that the war in Afghanistan has ended and the hardline group is in power.

Speaking at a meeting of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Qureshi said Pakistan has worked out a new mechanism for consultations among Afghanistan’s neighbours on the developments in the war-ravaged country after the Taliban takeover in mid-August.

“Afghanistan’s interim government will also be invited to the next meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours,” the Dawn newspaper quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Related Stories

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

The format for the meeting includes China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, besides Russia. The inaugural meeting was held in Islamabad on September 8, while the second meeting was hosted by Iran on October 27.

The Taliban were not invited to either of the meetings because the new regime in Kabul lacked international recognition.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The participants of the second meeting had in their joint communique called on the “international community to remain positively engaged with Afghanistan and develop a long-term roadmap to advance the agenda of political engagement, economic integration and regional connectivity”.

The next meeting will take place in China. Although dates have not been finalised, it is likely to be held early next year, the report said.

Some foreign ministers visited Kabul over the past several weeks and representatives of the extended Troika plus meeting on Afghanistan — China, Pakistan, the United States and Russia — met Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of their meeting in Islamabad last week.

Qureshi, speaking at the National Defence University, underscored the need for the recognition of the reality that the war in Afghanistan has “ended and the Taliban are in power”.

About Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan, Qureshi told the Senate panel that the “strategy has been to maintain constructive engagement with Afghanistan”.

He said Islamabad had been consistently telling the world that it was in its interest to engage with the Taliban while calling on the latter to address the concerns of the international community.

Pakistan has been trying to convince the world to diplomatically engage with the Taliban after they seized control of Kabul on August 15. However, the international community is still sceptical about the hardline Islamists, especially on issues like terrorism emanating from the war-torn country and their promises to respect human rights.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19 Research: Air Filters Can Remove Air Borne Coronavirus From In Hospitals

Covid-19 Research: Air Filters Can Remove Air Borne Coronavirus From In Hospitals

Libya Elections: Khalifa Hifter, Former Military Commander Wanted For War Crimes To Run For President

Watch: Shocking Video Of Moment When Avalanche Hits Mountain In Nepal Goes Viral

Don't Know Where It Will Lead: Nobel Peace Prize Winning Journalist Maria Ressa

US To Hold Huge Crude Oil Sale In Gulf Of Mexico After Climate Talks

Wind-Stoked Wildfire Causes Death In Wyoming, Evacuation Notices Issued

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Antidepressants May Reduce Risk Of Dying From Covid-19, Finds Study

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from World

Biden-Xi Meet: China And US Should Coexist In Peace, Jinping Tells US President

Biden-Xi Meet: China And US Should Coexist In Peace, Jinping Tells US President

Cuba: Mass Protests Thwarted As Police Arrests Dissidents

Cuba: Mass Protests Thwarted As Police Arrests Dissidents

Russia Weapons Test May Have Caused 1,500 Pieces Of Space Junk Threatening ISS

Russia Weapons Test May Have Caused 1,500 Pieces Of Space Junk Threatening ISS

Kim Jong Un Returns After Month-Long Break, Praises North Korea's 'Iron Will'

Kim Jong Un Returns After Month-Long Break, Praises North Korea's 'Iron Will'

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement