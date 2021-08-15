Taliban Takes Provincial Afghan Capital Just West Of Kabul

August 15, 2021
The militants took Maidan Wardak, the capital of Maidan Wardak, on Sunday, which is just 90 kilometers from Kabul.

Associated Press (AP) 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:54 pm
Taliban pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.
AP
An Afghan lawmaker and the Taliban say the militants have seized a provincial capital just west of Kabul.

The militants took Maidan Wardak, the capital of Maidan Wardak, on Sunday.

That's about 90 kilometers from Kabul.

Helicopters are landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital.

The rapid shuttle runs by helicopters came Sunday as wisps of smoke rose from the embassy's roof. US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents. (AP)

