Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

On Monday, 73.5 per cent of the target population of the Australian city was fully vaccinated and more than 90 per cent have received at least one dose.

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status
A vaccination centre in Sydney, Australia | AP/PTI

Trending

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T07:41:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 7:41 am

Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on Monday for the first time in more than 100 days after Australia's largest city achieved a vaccination benchmark.

Sydney plans to reopen on Monday after 70 per cent of the New South Wales state population aged 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

By Monday, 73.5 per cent of the target population was fully vaccinated and more than 90 per cent have received at least one dose.

Some businesses opened at midnight due to demand from people impatient to enjoy their freedom.

More pandemic restrictions will be removed at the 80 per cent benchmark, and New South Wales residents will be free to travel overseas for the first time since March last year.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

New South Wales reported 496 new infections in the latest 24-hour period and eight COVID-19 deaths.

The infection rate will rise as Sydney residents return to work and become more mobile.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said the infection rate and numbers of COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals were lower than modeling had predicted.

“So that's positive and gives hope and confidence as we open up in a measured way we're in a very good position to keep people safe,” Perrottet said.

“There's still restrictions in place. It's not a free for all. It is opening up in a measured way and if everyone can look after each other and respect each other, we can get people back into work, we can get businesses open, while at the same time keeping people safe,” he added.

While Sydney infections have been trending down in recent weeks, they have yet to peak in Melbourne, Australia's second-most populous city.

Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 1,612 new infections on Monday and eight deaths.

Sydney's lockdown began on June 26 and the outbreak of the delta variant spread from Sydney to Melbourne, which has been locked down since August 5, and the national capital Canberra, which has been locked down since August 12.

Most of the rest of Australia is largely free of COVID-19, although authorities warn that delta cannot be kept out of any state or territory.

The Australian Capital Territory, which includes Canberra and two villages, and New South Wales are the only parts of the country to achieve the 70 per cent benchmark. Canberra will reduce pandemic restrictions on Friday. More than 95 per cent of the target population has had at least one dose and 72. per cent are fully vaccinated.

Victoria remains a week or two behind. In Victoria, 85.5 per cent has had a least one vaccine dose and 58.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) COVID-19 Lockdown International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Iraqis Cast Ballots Hoping For Change Few Expect To Happen

Spain Launches New Evacuation Operation For Afghan Workers, Families Left Behind

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

Plane Carrying Skydivers Crashes In Russia, 15 Dead

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from World

With Focus On Iran's Nuclear Program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel To Meet Israeli Leaders

With Focus On Iran's Nuclear Program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel To Meet Israeli Leaders

Man Behind Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes

Man Behind Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes

Xinjiang Witnesses Ease In Chinese Restrictions, But Fear Remains

Xinjiang Witnesses Ease In Chinese Restrictions, But Fear Remains

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Seema Guha / In recent months, China has tried to rattle Taipei by constantly sending fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone.

MS Dhoni Says What Worked For Him After CSK Enter IPL 2021 Final

MS Dhoni Says What Worked For Him After CSK Enter IPL 2021 Final

PTI / Chennai Super Kings produced a vintage performance to beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After Targeted Attacks On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After Targeted Attacks On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Advertisement