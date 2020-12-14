December 14, 2020
Corona
Sputnik V Claims Covid-19 Vaccine Is 91.4% Effective

Data has been obtained from volunteers 21 days after they were administered the first dose

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2020
Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine has an efficacy of 91.4%, data obtained from volunteers 21 days after they were administered the first dose of the vaccine, indicated, the firm said.

“Calculation was based on the analysis of data of volunteers who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or placebo at the third and final control point of 78 confirmed cases in accordance with the Phase III clinical trials protocol,” Sputnik V stated through a press release.

“Based on the data obtained at the third control point the Gamaleya Center will create a report that will be used to submit for accelerated registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in various countries,” the firm further added.

Meanwhile, five vaccine candidates are under different phases of clinical trials in the country and the Centre last week said there is hope for early licences to be issued for one or more with three of them being under the active consideration of the drug regulator.

