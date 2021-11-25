Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Responsibility For Explosion In Capital Mogadishu

In the heart of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, a plume of smoke is rising that can be seen from distant locations. A deadly explosion on Thursday morning shook the country while terror group Al-Shabaab took responsibility.

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Responsibility For Explosion In Capital Mogadishu
Bomb blast in the heart of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Terror group Al-Shabaab has taken the responsibility of the explosion. | Twitter

Trending

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Responsibility For Explosion In Capital Mogadishu
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T13:11:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 1:11 pm

Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia's capital during the morning rush hour. The blast near the K4 junction in the heart of Mogadishu triggered a plume of smoke, witnesses said, adding that they heard sounds of gunfire.

A plume of smoke was seen rising above Mogadishu on Thursday.

Fifteen wounded people have been rushed to a hospital, the Amin ambulance service told The Associated Press. The blast occurred close to a school.

There was no immediate confirmation of a death toll.

Terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. Their military operations spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab told the media that the explosion targeted a United Nations convoy.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The al-Qaeda-linked armed group broadcasted on its propaganda media,  Radio Andalus, that it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somalian central government for years to establish its own rule which is based on its strict interpretation of the Muslim sharia law.

(With AP Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Somalia Shariah Law International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

NFT Is Collins Dictionary Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

NFT Is Collins Dictionary Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

US Court Revives Lawsuit Of Gay Teacher Who Was Fired For Same-Sex Marriage

San Francisco Shooting: Man Killed By Police Was Ex-Afghan Interpreter

Libya: Gadhafi's Son Disqualified From Contesting Presidential Polls

Peter Buck, Last Co-Founder Of Subway, Dies At 90; Look At His Journey

Iran Nuclear Talks Fail To Reach Agreement, Says IAEA Chief

US Experts Expect Homicidal Charges On SUV Driver Who Ran Over Christmas Parade

Chinese Construction Site In Serbia Using 'Slave Labor'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

31 Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes In English Channel

31 Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes In English Channel

Magdalena Andersson Becomes Sweden's First Female Prime Minister

Magdalena Andersson Becomes Sweden's First Female Prime Minister

Afghanistan: UN Warns Of 'Fast Unraveling Crisis'

Afghanistan: UN Warns Of 'Fast Unraveling Crisis'

Covid-19 In Germany: Incidence Rate Hits 400 For First Time

Covid-19 In Germany: Incidence Rate Hits 400 For First Time

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement