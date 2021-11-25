Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Responsibility For Explosion In Capital Mogadishu

Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia's capital during the morning rush hour. The blast near the K4 junction in the heart of Mogadishu triggered a plume of smoke, witnesses said, adding that they heard sounds of gunfire.

A plume of smoke was seen rising above Mogadishu on Thursday.

Fifteen wounded people have been rushed to a hospital, the Amin ambulance service told The Associated Press. The blast occurred close to a school.

There was no immediate confirmation of a death toll.

Terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. Their military operations spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab told the media that the explosion targeted a United Nations convoy.

The al-Qaeda-linked armed group broadcasted on its propaganda media, Radio Andalus, that it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somalian central government for years to establish its own rule which is based on its strict interpretation of the Muslim sharia law.

(With AP Inputs)