Watch: Smugglers Drop Girls From 14 Ft. High Wall At New Mexico Desert

April 02, 2021
Poshan
Outlook Web Bureau 02 April 2021
Videograb
outlookindia.com
2021-04-02T10:03:56+05:30

Two Ecuadorian girls, of age three and five, were dropped from a 14-foot-high wall in the New Mexico desert by smugglers at night. 

A video of the incident was by a border patrol agent. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children!"

As reported by NY Post, the girls were rescued by agents conducting virtual surveillance in the area.

 

