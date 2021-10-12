Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

California Homes Burn After Small Plane Crashes Into US Neighbourhood, Two Dead

Two people received burn injuries and later succumbed to them after a small plane crashed into a suburban California neighbourhood recently.

California Homes Burn After Small Plane Crashes Into US Neighbourhood, Two Dead
Homes burnt after plane crashes into California suburb | Image for representation | AP/PTI

Trending

California Homes Burn After Small Plane Crashes Into US Neighbourhood, Two Dead
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T07:33:20+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 7:33 am

A small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighbourhood on Monday, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after noon in the city of Santee, about 20 miles (30 kilometres) northeast of downtown San Diego.

Two people received burn injuries, said Fire Chief John Garlow. He didn't know their conditions or whether they were in the plane or on the ground.

One home was “well-involved” by flames, and a second home also caught fire, Garlow said. A box truck, possibly a package delivery vehicle, also burned, he said.

Garlow said initial reports were that the plane was a twin-engine aircraft. He didn't know where the flight originated or where the plane was headed.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that “all students are secure.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

UN Reminds Taliban To Not Break Its 'Promise' Of Allowing Women To Work And Study

UN Reminds Taliban To Not Break Its 'Promise' Of Allowing Women To Work And Study

Drugmaker Merck Asks US FDA To Authorise Promising Anti-Covid Pill

Asia-Pacific Nations Need To Be Climate Smart: UN

Three US-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For Economics

UK Police Won't Take Further Action In Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Of Minor Case

India To Extend USD 200 Million Line Of Credit To Support Development Projects In Kyrgyzstan

Singapore Govt. Fulfils Last Wish Of Indian-Origin Woman Resident Dying Of Cancer

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from World

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Iraqis Cast Ballots Hoping For Change Few Expect To Happen

Iraqis Cast Ballots Hoping For Change Few Expect To Happen

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The 'antim ardas' for all the slain farmers will be held on Tuesday at Tikonia and according to farmer leaders, no politicians will be allowed to speak on stage at the event.

UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody Over Lakhimpur Violence Case

UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody Over Lakhimpur Violence Case

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM's visit last Sunday.

IPL 2021: Narine's All-Round Show Helps KKR Eliminate RCB

IPL 2021: Narine's All-Round Show Helps KKR Eliminate RCB

PTI / Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 to decide Chennai Super Kings' rivals for the IPL 2021 title clash.

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

Advertisement