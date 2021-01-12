January 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Should You Get The Covid-19 Vaccine If You’ve Already Had The Virus?

Should You Get The Covid-19 Vaccine If You’ve Already Had The Virus?

If you've been infected with coronavirus in the last three months, experts believe it's fine to delay vaccination if you want to let others go first while supplies are limited.

Associated Press (AP) 12 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Should You Get The Covid-19 Vaccine If You’ve Already Had The Virus?
Representational Image
Should You Get The Covid-19 Vaccine If You’ve Already Had The Virus?
outlookindia.com
2021-01-12T14:53:24+05:30
Also read

Should you get the Covid-19 vaccine if you’ve already been infected with the virus? According to experts, yes.

Regardless of previous infection, scientists at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say people should plan on getting vaccinated whenever they can.

“It's a pretty straightforward question and yes, you need to get vaccinated,” said Dr Amesh Adalja, infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University.

And even though after someone recovers from the virus, their immune system offers them some amount of protection against the getting infected again, scientists still don't know exactly how long this immunity lasts or how strong it is, though recent research suggests the protection could last for several months.

It's impossible to know how long a person might be immune, said Dr Prathit Kulkarni, an infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine. “There's no way to calculate that,” Kulkarni added.

Meanwhile, vaccines, by contrast, are designed to bring about a more consistent and optimal immune response. And they should boost whatever pre-existing immunity a person might have from an infection, experts say.

“Since we're in this pandemic, and don't have a handle on it, the safer approach is to vaccinate,” Kulkarni said adding, “You don't lose anything and you stand to benefit.”

If you've been infected in the last three months, the CDC says it's fine to delay vaccination if you want to let others go first while supplies are limited. “All things being equal you would want the person with no protection to go first,” Adalja said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Over A Dozen Lawmakers Joined Crowds On Day Of Capitol Violence

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 test International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos