July 16, 2021
Russian Passenger Plane Carrying 17 People Goes Missing In Siberia

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the An-28 plane disappeared Friday in the Tomsk region in western Siberia

Associated Press (AP) 16 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:29 pm
The An-28 is a small short-range, used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries
Representational Image
2021-07-16T17:29:08+05:30
Russian passenger plane with 17 people on board has gone missing in Siberia.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the An-28 plane disappeared Friday in the Tomsk region in western Siberia.

The emergencies office said the plane carried 14 passengers, including four children, and three crew members.

A search effort is under way, officials said.

The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.

