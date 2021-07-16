Russian Passenger Plane Carrying 17 People Goes Missing In Siberia

Russian passenger plane with 17 people on board has gone missing in Siberia.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the An-28 plane disappeared Friday in the Tomsk region in western Siberia.

The emergencies office said the plane carried 14 passengers, including four children, and three crew members.

A search effort is under way, officials said.

The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.

