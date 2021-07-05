July 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Rupee Gains 26 Paise To 74.48 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Gains 26 Paise To 74.48 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading at 270.62 points while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 84.75 points

PTI 05 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:25 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rupee Gains 26 Paise To 74.48 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
The domestic unit opened at 74.51 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.48, registering a gain of 26 paise over its previous close
AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh
Rupee Gains 26 Paise To 74.48 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
outlookindia.com
2021-07-05T11:25:51+05:30
Also read

The Indian rupee strengthened by 26 paise to 74.48 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a firm trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.51 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.48, registering a gain of 26 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.74 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent up at 92.33.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 270.62 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 52,755.29, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 84.75 points or 0.54 per cent to 15,806.95.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices could weigh on investor sentiment and cap the appreciation of the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.05 per cent to USD 76.13 per barrel.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

50 Killed, 49 Wounded In Philippines' Worst Military Air Disaster

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai rupee US Dollar Nifty Sensex Trade Currency Capital Market International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos