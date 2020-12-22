December 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Renowned Activist Karima Baloch Found Dead In Toronto

Renowned Activist Karima Baloch Found Dead In Toronto

Karima Baloch was vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Balochistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Renowned Activist Karima Baloch Found Dead In Toronto
Twitter
Renowned Activist Karima Baloch Found Dead In Toronto
outlookindia.com
2020-12-22T08:57:09+05:30

Renowned activist Karima Baloch has been found dead in Toronto Canada, Balochistan Post reported. She was vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Balochistan.

Karima was a Canadian refugee and named as one of the world's 100 most "inspirational and influential" women in 2016 by the BBC.

On Sunday, she had gone missing and was last seen at approximately 3 pm on the same day. However, now her family has confirmed that Karima's body has been found.

Karima Baloch, a famous personality in Balochistan, is believed to be the pioneer of women activism there. She has also raised the issue of Balochistan in the United Nations sessions in Switzerland.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

South Korea To Curb Social Gatherings Nationwide Till Jan 3; Major Tourist Spots Shut

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Balochistan International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos