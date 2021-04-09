April 09, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Reigning Mrs World Arrested After Pulling Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka

Reigning Mrs World Arrested After Pulling Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka

Mrs World 2020 Caroline Jurie snatched the crown from Pushpika De Silva saying she was ineligible because she was divorced.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Reigning Mrs World Arrested After Pulling Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka
Grab
Reigning Mrs World Arrested After Pulling Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka
outlookindia.com
2021-04-09T09:48:30+05:30
Also read

Police in Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested the reigning Mrs World for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries. She was later released on bail.

Caroline Jurie, who won the Mrs World 2020 competition, was accused of hurting Pushpika De Silva, who won the Mrs Sri Lanka title at a televised pageant held in Colombo on Sunday.

Jurie had announced that de Silva is a divorcee and only married women are qualified to become Mrs Sri Lanka. She then forcibly took off the winner's crown from de Silva and placed it on the head of the first runner up, and sashed her as the winner.

 De Silva lodged a police complaint, following which the organisers returned the title to de Silva. “We took Mrs Jurie and Chula Padmendra into custody," said a police official.

Jurie and Padmendra have been accused of causing damage to property at the pageant venue, Nelum Pokuna Theatre, and wounding de Silva.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

1 Dead, Several Injured In Wake Of Texas Cabinet Plant Shooting

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sri Lanka Beauty Pageants International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos