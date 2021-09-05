Red Cross Head Arrives In Afghanistan, Says Afghans Now Face Years Work To Heal

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, has arrived for a three-day visit in Afghanistan.

Peter Maurer arrived Sunday and plans to visit medical facilities, rehabilitation centers for victims of violence and disease as well as ICRC staffers.

The relief group said in a statement that Maurer also plans to meet with local Afghan authorities.

Maurer said: “Afghans have suffered from 40 years of conflict and they now face years of work to heal and recover. The International Committee of the Red Cross is dedicated to staying here to help that recovery.”

The ICRC president also stressed that the future of Afghans relies on the continued “investment from the outside world.” (AP)

