Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Punjab CM Curtails Security Cover Of VVIPs

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has already curtailed his own security cover.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (middle) | File Photo-PTI

2021-09-27T21:05:09+05:30
Harish Manav
Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 9:05 pm

Underlining the need to curb the VIP culture, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday asked the Ministers to keep their security personnel at the barest minimum. The CM had already curtailed his own security cover.

  Chairing a maiden meeting of the reconstituted Council of Minister at Chief Minister's Office this morning, Channi said that this initiative would not only be instrumental in deployment of extra security personnel judiciously but also save the general public from unnecessary inconvenience in this regard.

In order to provide easy access to the elected representatives like sarpanches, municipal councillors etc., it was also decided to issue an entry card from the office of concerned Deputy Commissioner/SDM and the holders of such card would be allowed hassle-free entry in state government offices and Civil Secretariats in Chandigarh.

Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Security VIP Culture
