Punjab CM Curtails Security Cover Of VVIPs

Underlining the need to curb the VIP culture, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday asked the Ministers to keep their security personnel at the barest minimum. The CM had already curtailed his own security cover.

Chairing a maiden meeting of the reconstituted Council of Minister at Chief Minister's Office this morning, Channi said that this initiative would not only be instrumental in deployment of extra security personnel judiciously but also save the general public from unnecessary inconvenience in this regard.

In order to provide easy access to the elected representatives like sarpanches, municipal councillors etc., it was also decided to issue an entry card from the office of concerned Deputy Commissioner/SDM and the holders of such card would be allowed hassle-free entry in state government offices and Civil Secretariats in Chandigarh.

Emphasizing the need to prepare a comprehensive roadmap, the Chief Minister asked all the administrative secretaries/head of departments to prepare an action plan to implement their development projects and welfare schemes in a time bound and holistic manner.

Assuring a clean, transparent, fair, just and efficient administration to the people, Channi asked the Ministers to perform to the best of their capacities and capabilities to repose trust in the state government. The Chief Minister said now they would have to work overtime so as to come up to the expectations of the people in delivering good governance to them to their satisfaction. He urged all of them to work zealously with utmost sincerity, honesty and commitment to boost the image of government and meet the aspirations of the people particularly at the grass roots level.