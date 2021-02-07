February 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Protestors In Myanmar Borrow Three-Finger Salutes From 'Hunger Games'

Protestors In Myanmar Borrow Three-Finger Salutes From 'Hunger Games'

A group of Yangon medics resort to the three-finger salutes in Myanmar to protest against the military coup which overthrew the Aung San Suu Kyi government.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Protestors In Myanmar Borrow Three-Finger Salutes From 'Hunger Games'
Three-Finger Protests In Myanmar Against Military Coup
AP
Protestors In Myanmar Borrow Three-Finger Salutes From 'Hunger Games'
outlookindia.com
2021-02-07T17:48:47+05:30
Also read

Showing their defiance to the leaders of a military coup and supporting the overthrown political leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a group of Yangon medics in Myanmar raised the three-finger salutes wearing face masks and red ribbons on their protective gowns. 

With banners reading "we support civil disobedience movement", healthcare workers at a coronavirus treatment centre also protested in a similar way.

After that, the three-finger protest only began to grow with two senior members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy posting pictures of them making the same gesture. 

Although it has been used in several protests all over the world, the three-finger raised salute with the palm kept away from the body has been borrowed from the 'Hunger Games' movies. It was popularised by the character Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence.

Earlier, the military authorities of Myanmar seized access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected government and its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Before a new session could convene on Monday, the military troops in Myanmar seized power and detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians.
 
It said it acted because the government had refused to address its complaints that last November's general election, in which Suu Kyi's party won a landslide victory, was marred by widespread voting irregularities. The State Election Commission has refuted the allegations.
 
 
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Study Reveals Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Effective Against UK Covid Variant

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Military Coup International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos