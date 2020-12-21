December 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Pork-Chocolate Burger, Anyone? McDonald's Sells ‘Spam Burger’ In China

Pork-Chocolate Burger, Anyone? McDonald's Sells ‘Spam Burger’ In China

McDonald's Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of ‘members only’ promotions which will be sold only on Mondays in China.

Associated Press (AP) 21 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pork-Chocolate Burger, Anyone? McDonald's Sells ‘Spam Burger’ In China
McDonald's Sells ‘Spam Burger’ Topped With Cookie Crumbs In China
Twitter: @ZhugeEX
Pork-Chocolate Burger, Anyone? McDonald's Sells ‘Spam Burger’ In China
outlookindia.com
2020-12-21T16:44:25+05:30

Fast-food chain McDonald's is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market. McDonald's latest sandwich is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald's too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?” the user wondered. The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormell Foods LLC, and Mondelez International's Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald's Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

However, not everyone became an instant fan of the new sandwich.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company's microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”

McDonald's said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers." It wasn't clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.

“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald's Oreo lunchmeat burger,” one social media user commented.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

European Medicines Regulator May Approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine For Public Use

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) China International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos