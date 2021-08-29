August 29, 2021
Pope Francis Expresses Worry Over Afghanistan Crisis

Pope Francis expressed over the situation in war torn country particular for the suffering of those killed in Afghanistan suicide attack.

Associated Press (AP) 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:46 pm
Pope Francis expresses worry over Afghanistan situation. (File image)
Pope Francis has expressed “great worry” about the situation in Afghanistan, in particular for the suffering of those who were killed in the suicide attack outside the Kabul airport.

Speaking from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square after the traditional Sunday blessing, Francis called on everyone to “help those who have been so tried, especially women and children,” saying “solidarity brings coexistence and peace.”

The pontiff says that in historic moments like these, “we cannot remain indifferent.” He asked the faithful “to intensify prayer and fasting,” seeking “mercy and forgiveness.” (AP)

