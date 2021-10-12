Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs, security and the fight against terrorism and human rights in Afghanistan.

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today
PM Narendra Modi to attend G-20 summit virtually on Tuesday | PTI/File Photo

Trending

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T08:36:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 8:36 am

In the wake of the developments in Afghanistan, the G-20 leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss the situation of the war-ravaged country.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually participate in the summit. The meeting has been scheduled to deliberate extensively on the overall situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over. The PM was invited to be part of the summit by Italy, the convener of the summit and also the present chair of the G-20, a block of nations that includes 20 of the biggest economies in the world.

Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs, security and the fight against terrorism and human rights in Afghanistan.

Related Stories

EAM S Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Developments With Saudi Counterpart

G20 Summit: PM Modi Calls For Creation Of New Global Index For Post-Corona World

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format," it said.

"The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights," the MEA said.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Modi had earlier participated in the SCO–CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) outreach summit on Afghanistan last month.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York recently.

The MEA said that G20 is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk G-20 Afghanistan Taliban International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Elk Seen Wandering With Tire Around Neck For Two Years Finally Rescued In US

Elk Seen Wandering With Tire Around Neck For Two Years Finally Rescued In US

California Homes Burn After Small Plane Crashes Into US Neighbourhood, Two Dead

UN Reminds Taliban To Not Break Its 'Promise' Of Allowing Women To Work And Study

Drugmaker Merck Asks US FDA To Authorise Promising Anti-Covid Pill

Asia-Pacific Nations Need To Be Climate Smart: UN

Three US-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For Economics

UK Police Won't Take Further Action In Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Of Minor Case

India To Extend USD 200 Million Line Of Credit To Support Development Projects In Kyrgyzstan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from World

Singapore Govt. Fulfils Last Wish Of Indian-Origin Woman Resident Dying Of Cancer

Singapore Govt. Fulfils Last Wish Of Indian-Origin Woman Resident Dying Of Cancer

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The 'antim ardas' for all the slain farmers will be held on Tuesday at Tikonia and according to farmer leaders, no politicians will be allowed to speak on stage at the event.

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / The PIL had been filed by lawyer Sadre Alam who had sought the quashing of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana's appointment as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

PTI / Since taking over as RCB captain in 2013, Kohli has never won the title. His best performance as RCB skipper came in 2016 when they finished runners-up.

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

Outlook Web Desk / Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include discussions on response to humanitarian needs and security.

Advertisement