In the wake of the developments in Afghanistan, the G-20 leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss the situation of the war-ravaged country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually participate in the summit. The meeting has been scheduled to deliberate extensively on the overall situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over. The PM was invited to be part of the summit by Italy, the convener of the summit and also the present chair of the G-20, a block of nations that includes 20 of the biggest economies in the world.

Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs, security and the fight against terrorism and human rights in Afghanistan.

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format," it said.

"The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights," the MEA said.

Modi had earlier participated in the SCO–CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) outreach summit on Afghanistan last month.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York recently.

The MEA said that G20 is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI)