July 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Russia Missing Airplane: Officials Say 28 On Board An-26 Plane

Russia Missing Airplane: Officials Say 28 On Board An-26 Plane

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway.

Associated Press (AP) 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:12 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Russia Missing Airplane: Officials Say 28 On Board An-26 Plane
An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication
Representational image
Russia Missing Airplane: Officials Say 28 On Board An-26 Plane
outlookindia.com
2021-07-06T12:12:01+05:30

A plane with 28 people on board went missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana, missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said. According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from radar.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane's route, local officials said.

The plane was coming in for a landing when contact was lost about 10 kilometers (six miles) away from Palana's airport. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the flight, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Peace Prize For The Nuclear Bomb?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Moscow Aeroplanes/Flights International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos