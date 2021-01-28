'Paramedic Of The Year' Held After Being Caught Stealing Covid Vaccines

It takes a second to lose everything and this has been proved by this doctor from Florida. He was recently named 'paramedic of the year,' however, he helped a senior steal Covid-19 vaccines which were meant for first responders.

The man, who was identified as Joshua Colon forged the vaccine screening and consent forms to help cover up the theft of three vials containing 10 doses each of the Moderna vaccine, reported AFP.

On January 25, he was arrested. According to authorities, Colon told investigators that a captain with the fire department had asked him to take the vaccine. Colon had put in his resignation just days ago from the Polk County Fire Rescue.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that the captain will also be arrested when he returns home from a work project in California. Polk County Fire Rescue had been in-charge of delivering the coronavirus vaccines to first responders and Colon was administering the shots, Judd added.

On January 6, at the end of his shift, Colon noted that he administered 28 vaccines, adding that two of them were no good, an arrest report said. Later Colon retracted that, saying he gave 27 vaccines and three were waste.

He is now being charged with felony counts of uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal identification, creating a fictitious person and falsifying an official record as a public servant.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine