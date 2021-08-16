August 16, 2021
Pakistan's National Carrier Halts Flights To Kabul Amid Taliban Crisis

Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said Monday that Pakistan International Airlines decided to protect passengers, the crew and the planes after consulting the Afghan civil aviation authorities.

Associated Press (AP) 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:39 pm
Pakistan's state-run airline says it has halted all flights to Afghanistan's capital of Kabul because of the “uncertain security situation” there.

He spoke as embassies scrambled to evacuate personnel and Afghan employees through the airport. On Sunday, Taliban militants ended two decades of Western-backed government after a blitz through Afghanistan.

Videos on social media showed chaos at Kabul International Airport overnight, with the crack of occasional gunfire and hundreds of panicked Afghans running across the tarmac. By morning, advisories sent by civil aviation authorities announced the “civilian side” of the airport had been “closed until further notice.”

Early Monday morning, flight-tracking data showed no immediate commercial flights over the country.

