Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | AP

outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T16:37:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 4:37 pm

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan's city of Dushanbe.

The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organisation. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month.

So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognised the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.

According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilise Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation.

