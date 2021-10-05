Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Pakistan, China Conduct First Ever Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise Under SCO

The closing ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) - 2021 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, in the northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

Pakistan, China Conduct First Ever Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise Under SCO
Pakistan-China conduct first JATE counter-terror exercise under SCO | PTI/File Photo

Pakistan, China Conduct First Ever Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise Under SCO
2021-10-05T07:56:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 7:56 am

The first-ever anti-terror exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) concluded on Monday with the participation of troops from China and Pakistan sharing their experiences to counter evolving threats.

The closing ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) - 2021 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, in the northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

"The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism,” the statement said.

"During the two-week-long training, participating troops from China and Pakistan extensively practised various drills as part of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct,” the army said.

The exercise included cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, rappelling from a helicopter, explosive handling and medical evacuation.

RATS, headquartered in Tashkent, is a permanent organ of the SCO which serves to promote the cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The SCO is an economic and security bloc in which India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017.

Counter-Terrorism Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
