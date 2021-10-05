The first-ever anti-terror exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) concluded on Monday with the participation of troops from China and Pakistan sharing their experiences to counter evolving threats.

The closing ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) - 2021 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, in the northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

"The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism,” the statement said.

Troops from China and Pakistan participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity building and innovative approaches on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.

The two-week exercise had started on September 21, which was its second phase. In the first stage, the training part of the exercise was conducted in respective SCO member countries from July 26-31.

"During the two-week-long training, participating troops from China and Pakistan extensively practised various drills as part of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct,” the army said.

The exercise included cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, rappelling from a helicopter, explosive handling and medical evacuation.

RATS, headquartered in Tashkent, is a permanent organ of the SCO which serves to promote the cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The SCO is an economic and security bloc in which India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017.