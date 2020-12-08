Pakistan Arrests Two ISIS Members On Charges Of Terror Funding In Punjab

Pakistan's security agencies on Tuesday arrested two members of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group on the charges of terror financing in Punjab province.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, it received credible source information that two terrorists were collecting funds for the ISIS in Model Town of Bahawalnagar, some 400 kms from Lahore.

"An intelligence-based operation was conducted by CTD at Model Town Bahawalnagar. It arrested the two terrorists of ISIS. Funds collected for terrorism financing and literature have been recovered,” a CTD spokesperson said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The terrorists are identified as Mohibur Rehman and Usman Ghani alias Abdul Rehman. A case has been registered in CTD Police Station Multan.

