Oscars 2021 Winners List: ‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture, Chloe Zhao, Anthony Hopkins Create History

The Hollywood autobiographical drama film Mank, based on screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, leads the show with 10 nominations this year. This was followed by The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 with six nominations each.

Nomadlad director Chloe Zhao made history by becoming the first woman of colour to win the Best Director trophy at the actors. She is also only the second female director to lift the trophy.

The Father actor Anthony Hopkins became the oldest actor to bag the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars.

Mank, Sound of Metal, animated film Soul, and Judas And The Black Messiah also swept the awards in the major categories.

he White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, which was set in India and featured actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav – was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The director lost the award to The Father.

Check out the winners from Oscars 2021 here:

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trend Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari, EmileMosseri

News of The World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – WINNER

Tyler Perry wins the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his generosity toward those often overlooked and his steadfast commitment to social justice

Best Film Editing

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E G Nielsen – WINNER

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frederic Thoraval

The Trial of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best Cinematography

Mank – WINNER

Judas And The Black Messiah

News of The World

Nomadland

The Trial of The Chicago 7

Best Production Design

Mank – WINNER

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Tenet – WINNER

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The Only And Only Ivan

Best Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher – WINNER

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette – WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You – WINNER

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Live-Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers – WINNER

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Sound

Sound of Metal – WINNER

Greyhound

Mank

Soul

Makeup And Hairstyling: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Actor in a Best Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark – WINNER

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – WINNER

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Picture

Nomadland – WINNER

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland – WINNER

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) – WINNER

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boslian, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Best Supporting Actor

Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Best Original Screenplay

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Soul – WINNER

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

lo Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

