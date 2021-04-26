April 26, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Oscars 2021 Winners List: ‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture, Chloe Zhao, Anthony Hopkins Create History

Oscars 2021 Winners List: ‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture, Chloe Zhao, Anthony Hopkins Create History

Nomadlad director Chloe Zhao made history by becoming the first woman of colour to win the Best Director trophy at the actors. She is also only the second female director to lift the trophy.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Oscars 2021 Winners List: ‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture, Chloe Zhao, Anthony Hopkins Create History
Oscars 2021 Winners List: Chloe Zhao creates history by winning best director for Nomadland
File photo
Oscars 2021 Winners List: ‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture, Chloe Zhao, Anthony Hopkins Create History
outlookindia.com
2021-04-26T10:46:27+05:30

The Hollywood autobiographical drama film Mank, based on screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, leads the show with 10 nominations this year. This was followed by The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 with six nominations each.

Nomadlad director Chloe Zhao made history by becoming the first woman of colour to win the Best Director trophy at the actors. She is also only the second female director to lift the trophy.

The Father actor Anthony Hopkins became the oldest actor to bag the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars.

Mank, Sound of Metal, animated film Soul, and Judas And The Black Messiah also swept the awards in the major categories.

he White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, which was set in India and featured actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav – was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The director lost the award to The Father.

Check out the winners from Oscars 2021 here:

  • Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
  • Mank, Trend Reznor and Atticus Ross
  • Minari, EmileMosseri
  • News of The World, James Newton Howard
  • Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – WINNER
  • Tyler Perry wins the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his generosity toward those often overlooked and his steadfast commitment to social justice

Best Film Editing

  • Sound of Metal, Mikkel E G Nielsen – WINNER
  • The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
  • Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
  • Promising Young Woman, Frederic Thoraval
  • The Trial of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best Cinematography

  • Mank – WINNER
  • Judas And The Black Messiah
  • News of The World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of The Chicago 7

Best Production Design

  • Mank – WINNER
  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Tenet

Best Visual Effects

  • Tenet – WINNER
  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The Only And Only Ivan

Best Documentary Feature

  • My Octopus Teacher – WINNER
  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • Colette – WINNER
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song For Latasha

Best Animated Short Film

  • If Anything Happens I Love You – WINNER
  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

Live-Action Short Film

  • Two Distant Strangers – WINNER
  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • White Eye

Sound

  • Sound of Metal – WINNER
  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • Soul

Makeup And Hairstyling: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Actor in a Best Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

  • Another Round, Denmark – WINNER
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Better Days, Hong Kong
  • Collective, Romania
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – WINNER
  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to
  • Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
  • One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
  • The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Picture

  • Nomadland – WINNER
  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Director

  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER
  • Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Best Actress

  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland – WINNER
  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

  • Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) – WINNER
  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boslian, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari
  • Best Supporting Actress
  • Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
  • Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
  • Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)
  • Olivia Colman (The Father)

Best Supporting Actor

  • Promising Young Woman – WINNER
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – WINNER
  • Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
  • Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)
  • Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
  • Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
  • Best Original Screenplay
  • Judas And The Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Sound Of Metal
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

  • Soul – WINNER
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

  • Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
  • Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  • lo Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
  • Speak Now, One Night in Miami
  • Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Determined To Help India': Joe Biden After US Agrees To Send 'Urgently Required' Raw Material For Covishield

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Chopra Delhi Oscars International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos