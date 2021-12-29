Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Omicron Covid-19 US: California Records Over 5 Million Cases As Cases Surge

Omicron Covid-19: The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention lists California as a place with ‘high’ transmission of the virus, along with nearly everywhere else in the country. But in the last week California averaged 16.4 new cases per 100,000 people, less than a third of the national rate.

Omicron Covid-19 US: California Records Over 5 Million Cases As Cases Surge
US marine wears a protective mask while on duty in US.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Omicron Covid-19 US: California Records Over 5 Million Cases As Cases Surge
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T08:09:22+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 8:09 am

California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard on Tuesday, which was delayed by the holiday weekend.

The grim milestone, as reported by the California Department of Public Health, wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents poised for a surge in new infections amid holiday parties and family gatherings forced indoors by a series of winter storms.

The first coronavirus case in California was confirmed Jan. 25, 2020. It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on Nov. 11 of that year, and 44 days from then to top 2 million.

California's caseload is also ahead of other large states. Texas had more than 4.4 million and Florida topped 3.9 million as of Sunday.

California has recorded more than 75,500 deaths related to Covid-19.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The state has fared far better than many other states that are dealing with a coronavirus surge, with areas in the Midwest and Northeast seeing the biggest jump in cases and hospitalizations amid frigid temperatures that have kept people indoors.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention lists California as a place with “high” transmission of the virus, along with nearly everywhere else in the country. But in the last week California averaged 16.4 new cases per 100,000 people, less than a third of the national rate.

Meanwhile, coronavirus related hospitalizations have been rising slowly in California, up about 12 per cent in the last seven days to 4,401. That's less than half as many as during the late summer peak and one-fifth of a year ago, before vaccines were widely available.

The timeline of Covid-19 in America often comes back to California. It had some of the earliest known cases among travellers from China, where the outbreak began.

The February 6, 2020, death of a San Jose woman was the first known coronavirus fatality in the US. That same month, California recorded the first US case not related to travel and the first infection spread within the community.

On March 19, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order, shuttering businesses and schools to try to prevent hospital overcrowding.

It is unclear how many of the newly reported cases were attributed to the omicron coronavirus variant. Much about omicron remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness.

Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the US by early next year. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) USA Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 US California COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron Covid-19: Australia Witnesses Surge In Cases

Omicron Covid-19: Australia Witnesses Surge In Cases

Brazil: Severe Flooding Spreads In Bahia And Beyond, 116 Cities In State Of Emergency

Firefighters Contained Blaze After Reported Israeli Attack On Syrian Port

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Hong Kong: Media Baron Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Faces Fresh Sedition Charge

Syria Reports 2nd Israeli Attack On Vital Port In A Month

Immigrants Welcome Afghan Refugees, Inspired By Own Journeys

Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Over 5000 Migratory Cranes In Northern Israel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from World

US Health Officials Recommend Short Covid-19 Isolation, Quarantine Period From 10 To 5 Days

US Health Officials Recommend Short Covid-19 Isolation, Quarantine Period From 10 To 5 Days

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Texas Gunfire: 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Shooting At Gas Station

Texas Gunfire: 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Shooting At Gas Station

Why 'India Out' Campaign Led By Pro-China Yameen Is Gaining Ground In Maldives

Why 'India Out' Campaign Led By Pro-China Yameen Is Gaining Ground In Maldives

Read More from Outlook

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s successes can largely be attributed to a ‘stalemate in the Indian political scene.’

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Ankit Wadhwa / Sports NFTs are becoming a rage. If it’s NBA and NFL in the USA, cricket is catching the imagination of digital collectors who love to buy, brag and bargain.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement