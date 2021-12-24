Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
New Year's Eve At New York's Times Square To Go On With Lesser People

As Covid-19 situation in New York is blowing out of proportions, the mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the iconic New Year's celebrations in Times Square will go on but will lesser capacity of people.

New Year's Eve At New York's Times Square To Go On With Lesser People
New Year's at Times Square (representational image) | AP

New Year's Eve At New York's Times Square To Go On With Lesser People
2021-12-24T09:05:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 9:05 am

Next week's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will still go on, just not with as many revelers as usual because of Covid-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

Viewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing, and everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

The changes were made as the Big Apple grapples with a spike in virus cases, fueled by the rapid spread of the omicron variant. On Tuesday, the city set a one-day record with 17,200 new cases.

De Blasio said Thursday that the city is monitoring the situation and will announce additional precautions if needed. Among the other changes announced Thursday, revelers won't be allowed into viewing areas until 3 p.m., much later than in past years.

On New Year's Eve last year, Times Square was mostly empty, with Jennifer Lopez and other artists performing behind police barricades to small groups made up of essential workers.

After vaccines became widely available in the U.S., the city allowed crowds back to the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and other events.

