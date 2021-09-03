September 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  New NASA Mars Rover Collects First Rock Sample To Bring Back To Earth

New NASA Mars Rover Collects First Rock Sample To Bring Back To Earth

The Perseverance rover's chief engineer, Adam Stelzner, called it a perfect core sample.

Associated Press (AP) 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:27 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
New NASA Mars Rover Collects First Rock Sample To Bring Back To Earth
PTI
New NASA Mars Rover Collects First Rock Sample To Bring Back To Earth
outlookindia.com
2021-09-03T07:27:18+05:30

NASA's newest Mars rover has successfully collected its first rock sample for return to Earth after last month's attempt came up empty.

The Perseverance rover's chief engineer, Adam Stelzner, called it a perfect core sample.

"I've never been more happy to see a hole in a rock," he tweeted Thursday.

A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock, and the sample crumbled and didn't get inside the titanium tube. The rover drove a half-mile to a better sampling spot to try again. Team members analyzed data and pictures before declaring success.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars' Jezero Crater — believed to be the home of a lush lakebed and river delta billions of years ago — in search of rocks that might hold evidence of ancient life. NASA plans to launch more spacecraft to retrieve the samples collected by Perseverance; engineers are hoping to return as many as three dozen samples in about a decade.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

40 Dead In US After Hurricane Ida Wrecks Havoc In East Coast

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos