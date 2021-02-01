Myanmar Military Promises Election In A Year

February 01, 2021
Corona
A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest

Associated Press (AP) 01 February 2021
Representational Image
@MMMingerFamily/Twitter
Myanmar's military has announced it will hold a new election at the end of a one-year state of emergency it declared Monday when it seized control of the country and reportedly detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The announcement on military-controlled Myawaddy TV came after an earlier declaration that because national stability was in jeopardy, all government functions would be transferred to military chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing under a provision in the 2008 constitution that was issued under military rule.

The announcement said once the election is held, the military would hand power to the winner.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in last November's general election, humiliating the military-backed opposition Union Solidarity and Development Party.

The military said it acted because Suu Kyi's government failed to address its allegations of widespread voter fraud and other election-related issues.

Serious Blow To Democratic Reforms: UN On Myanmar Military Coup

Associated Press (AP) Myanmar Military Coup International

