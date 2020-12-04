Moderna Vaccine Helps Antibodies Stay Active For 90 Days: Reports

With an efficacy of 94 per cent, the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months, AFP reported.

Researchers at the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which co-developed the drug, studied the immune response of 34 adult participants, young and old, from the first stage of a clinical trial.

They said that the antibodies, which stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from invading human cells, "declined slightly over time, as expected, but they remained elevated in all participants 3 months after the booster vaccination."

The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, is administered in two injections given 28 days apart.

As per reports, the number of antibodies fade over time, however, that's not a cause for concern.

It's very likely that the immune system will remember the virus if re-exposed later on, and then produce new antibodies, NIAID director Anthony Fauci and other experts have said.

The vaccine will also activate a certain type of immune cell that will help out in the so-called memory response.

The Moderna vaccine will be reviewed by an advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 17 and could be greenlit for emergency approval soon after.

