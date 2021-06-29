MIT Scientists Design Face Mask That Can Detect Covid-19 Infection

In another development, engineers at MIT and Harvard University have come up with a face mask that can diagnose the wearer with Covid-19 within about 90 minutes. You read that right!

Wondering how would it work? Well, the masks are embedded with tiny, disposable sensors that can be fitted into other face masks and could also be adapted to detect other viruses.

These sensors depend on freeze-dried cellular machinery which was developed by the research team and was earlier used in paper diagnostics for viruses such as Ebola and Zika, MIT reported.

As per the recent study, the researchers have reflected that the sensors could be incorporated into not only face masks but also clothing items. It will offer a new way to monitor health care workers’ exposure to a variety of pathogens or other threats.

James Collins, the Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science in MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) and Department of Biological Engineering and the senior author of the study said, “We’ve demonstrated that we can freeze-dry a broad range of synthetic biology sensors to detect viral or bacterial nucleic acids, as well as toxic chemicals, including nerve toxins. We envision that this platform could enable next-generation wearable biosensors for first responders, health care personnel, and military personnel.”

