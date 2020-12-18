December 18, 2020
Corona
Mike Pence, Wife Karen, Get Covid Vaccine Shots On Live TV

Pence became the highest profile world leader to be vaccinated for the coronavirus on Friday

Associated Press (AP) 18 December 2020
Vice President Mike Pence
Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T20:29:01+05:30

Vice President Mike Pence became the highest profile world leader to be vaccinated for the coronavirus on Friday. Pence's wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received shots on live television.

President Donald Trump's administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, launching Operation Warp Speed — the government campaign to help swiftly develop and distribute vaccines — this spring with great fanfare in the White House Rose Garden.

But five days into the largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history, Trump has held no public events to trumpet the rollout.

He hasn't been inoculated himself. He has tweeted only twice about the shot. Pence, meanwhile, has taken center stage — touring a vaccine production facility this week and receiving a dose himself on live television Friday morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said Thursday that they will get vaccinated in the next few days.

Pence, along with his wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received their shots Friday morning in an office suite in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building from three medical technicians from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

