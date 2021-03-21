Meteor Streaks Light Up Sky Over Cuba

March 21, 2021
Poshan
What is believed to be a meteor lit the sky over eastern Cuba and caused an explosion, scientists on the island said on Saturday.

Associated Press (AP) 21 March 2021
Representational Image
Unsplash
What is believed to be a meteor lit the sky over eastern Cuba and caused an explosion, scientists on the island said on Saturday. There were no reports of damage or injury.

The head of the National Seismological Service, Enrique Arango Arias, told the official Cubadebate news site that the phenomenon was noticed in the towns of Moa, Sagua de Tanamo and Maisí .

He said the service's instruments “registered the expansive wave” of the explosion.

Social media users reported seeing red and white light followed by an explosion at about 10:06 pm local time Friday.

 

Associated Press (AP) Cuba Meteor International

