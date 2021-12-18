Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Kim Jong Un’s decade in power: Starvation, repression and brutal rule – just like his father and grandfather

By the grim metric of fatalities in the first 10 years of a dictator’s rule, Kim Jong Un has yet to match the records set by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, or father, Kim Jong Il.

Kim Jong Un’s decade in power: Starvation, repression and brutal rule – just like his father and grandfather

Trending

Kim Jong Un’s decade in power: Starvation, repression and brutal rule – just like his father and grandfather
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T13:14:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 1:14 pm

For now, the number of people Kim Jong Un has personally ordered killed – such as his uncle in 2013 and half-brother in 2017 – is likely to number in the hundreds.


But his decade in power, which began after his father’s death on Dec. 17, 2011, has proved a disaster for people living in the communist nation.


The isolationist state has become even more so, as the northern border to China closed during the coronavirus pandemic – cutting off an escape route for those desperate to flee. Meanwhile, food insecurity means that “an entire generation of children” are undernourished, as the United Nations has reported.

Related Stories

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy


Concrete numbers of how many have died from starvation and malnourishment-related conditions such as diarrhea and pneumonia under Kim are difficult to come by.


But as a scholar of Korean history, I believe the young dictator – who turns 38 next January – has the capacity to surpass even the ghastly death tolls of his two familial predecessors.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


Three generations of misery


Kim Jong Un’s first decade in power has seen a continuation of the deadly repression and failed policies that have kept North Koreans living in fear and under the threat of starvation for the last 70 years.


The Korean War that the current leader’s grandfather started in 1950, just two years after founding North Korea, claimed upwards of 4 million lives – most were North Korean civilians killed by the United Nations coalition that came to defend South Korea.


Once his campaign to take South Korea by force was thwarted by the 1953 armistice, Kim Il Sung turned to purging pro-Soviet and pro-Chinese party officials who had dared to criticize him. The North Korean leader went on a killing spree in which thousands of party officials were killed or expelled from the Workers’ Party of Korea.


His son, Kim Jong Il, inherited power in July 1994 and oversaw a devastating famine in which upwards of 2 million people starved to death.


But instead of buying food, Kim Jong Il sought aid, most of which he diverted to North Korea’s military. At the height of the famine in 1997, the U.S. State Department estimated North Korea’s military budget as USD 6 billion. During those dark times, Kim spent over a billion dollars a year on his missile programs alone and over USD 600 million on luxury goods imports.


He also managed to eke out enough money to build an estimated USD 800 million mausoleum for his dead father – one in which he himself was entombed in December 2011 after succumbing to a suspected heart attack.


Had he spent just USD 200 million of his wealth each year on grain and distributed it fairly, no one would have died. Instead, as the 2014 U.N. Commission of Inquiry Report on Human Rights in North Korea alleges, Kim Jong Il committed the “inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation.”


The same claim could be made against Kim Jong Un during his decade in power. Faminelike conditions have been observed in the mid-2010s and have resurfaced during the pandemic.


Even before Kim sealed the border with China in January 2020, North Korea recorded food shortages of around 1.36 million metric tons in 2018 and 2019. His solution has been to rely on aid and, in October, telling his people to eat less until 2025.


Meanwhile, during his 10 years in power, Kim has diverted around a quarter of North Korea’s GDP toward the military.


And under Kim Jong Un it has only become harder for North Koreans to escape chronic hunger. During the famine in the 1990s, many North Korean people were able to escape to China in search of food, despite attempts by Kim Jong Il to block them.


In the first year of Kim Jong Un’s rule, the number of escapees who made their way to South Korea dropped in half from the previous year to approximately 1,500.


And in the past nearly two years of lockdown under Kim, border-crossing has become far more difficult. In 2021, the number is expected to be well below 100.


A deadly legacy


When Kim came to power in December 2011, I predicted his rule would be marked neither by reform nor power-sharing but extreme internal repression and strategic threats against neighbours.


Sadly, these projections have been proved right. The past decade has seen a continuation of the atrocious human rights record of Kim’s predecessors and a great leap forward on the despotic dynasty’s missile programmes.


North Korea has fired off over 130 missiles over the last 10 years, punctuated by three intercontinental ballistic missile blasts in 2017. Of the four nuclear tests, the last in 2017, was a thermonuclear bomb.


These lethal weapons are custom made for threatening the U.S. with a nuclear war while Kim dangles the possibility of peace, thus compelling Washington to withdraw U.S. troops and strategic weapons from South Korea – as Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, called for in August.


Kim Jong Un’s apparent goal is to render Washington’s longtime non-nuclear ally, Seoul, vulnerable to his nuclear-armed state bent on completing its “supreme national task” of completing the “great Juche Revolution” – the absorption of the south and unifying the Korean peninsula on North Korean terms.


A nuclear war, even if limited, could cause civilian deaths in the millions – a horrendous feat already achieved under the leadership of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.


What is different under Kim Jong Un is that he has built the capacity to inflict much more carnage on the outside world, including the U.S.


-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kim Jong-Un North Korea International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Pakistan To Rally Muslim Countries To Help Afghanistan

Pakistan To Rally Muslim Countries To Help Afghanistan

Hong Kong Election Defines Dramatic Changes

Pakistan To Garner OIC Aid For Afghanistan; Persuading Taliban For Image Makeover

Hong Kong: 'China Patriots Only' Election Defines Dramatic Changes

France Accelerates Vaccine Drive Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans New Year's Concerts

Indonesia Raises Semeru Volcano Alert, Fears Avalanche Of Lava

Ukraine: After NATO's Preconditions, Russia Demands Its Withdrawal From Eastern Europe

Omicron Covid-19 Variant: France Bans Public Concerts, Fireworks On New Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from World

NASA To Launch Webb Space Telescope Next Friday

NASA To Launch Webb Space Telescope Next Friday

Afghanistan’s UN Envoy Resigns After Taliban Expels Him

Afghanistan’s UN Envoy Resigns After Taliban Expels Him

UK : PM Boris Johnson Accepts Responsibility For Crushing Byelection Defeat

UK : PM Boris Johnson Accepts Responsibility For Crushing Byelection Defeat

South Africa To Give Over 2 Million J&J Vaccines To Other African Nations

South Africa To Give Over 2 Million J&J Vaccines To Other African Nations

Read More from Outlook

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Rampukar Pandit / A Bihari labourer whose son passed away while he was trapped in Delhi during the 2020 Covid lockdown, vows never to migrate for work, come what may

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Advertisement