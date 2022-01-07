Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Kazakhstan Unrest: Constitutional Order Restored Amid Unrest, Says President

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country.

Kazakhstan Unrest: Constitutional Order Restored Amid Unrest, Says President
Riot police prepare to block protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan on Wednesday | AP

Trending

Kazakhstan Unrest: Constitutional Order Restored Amid Unrest, Says President
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T14:23:03+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 2:23 pm

The president of Kazakhstan on Friday declared that constitutional order was “mainly restored” after the country was engulfed in unprecedented unrest in recent days.

“An anti-terror operation has commenced. Law enforcement agencies are working hard. Constitutional order has been mainly restored in all regions of the country. Local authorities are in control of the situation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted by his spokespeople as saying Friday.

The president added, however, that “terrorists are still using weapons and are damaging people's property” and that “counterterrorist actions” should be continued.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence.

Protests have turned extremely violent, with government buildings set ablaze and scores of protesters and more than a dozen law enforcement officers killed. Internet across the country has been shut down, and two airports closed, including one in Almaty, the country's largest city.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In a concession, the government on Thursday announced a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases. Tokayev has vacillated between trying to mollify the protesters, including accepting the resignation of his government, and promising harsh measures to quell the unrest, which he blamed on “terrorist bands.”

In what was seen as one such measure, the president has called on a Russia-led military alliance for help.

The alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and has started deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission.

Kazakh officials have insisted that the troops will not be fighting the demonstrators, and instead will take on guarding government institutions.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported Friday that 26 protesters had been killed during the unrest, 18 were wounded and more than 3,000 people have been detained. A total of 18 law enforcement officers have been reported killed as well, and over 700 sustained injuries.

Skirmishes in Almaty were still reported on Friday morning, but in other parts of the country some things started to go back to normal. In the capital, Nur-Sultan, access to the internet has been partially restored, and train traffic has been resumed across Kazakhstan.

The Almaty airport will remain shut until Friday evening, local TV station Khabar-24 reported, citing the airport's spokespeople.

Tokayev is expected to address the nation on Friday afternoon. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Moscow Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Unrest Fuel Price International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Kazakhstan President: Gave Order To Open Lethal Fire On 'Terrorists' Without Warning

Kazakhstan President: Gave Order To Open Lethal Fire On 'Terrorists' Without Warning

WWII Era Letter Written By 22-Year-Old Soldier To His Mom Gets Delivered 76 Years Later

Global Covid-19 Update: New Cases Grew 71% In Last Week Of 2021

Reports Of Chemical Weapons Use By ISIL To Be Dealt With Utmost Attention: India

Australia, Japan Sign Defense Pact Amid China's Growing Assertiveness

China's Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Calls Party Flight To Mexico ‘Slap In The Face’

Kazakhstan: Dozens Protesters Killed; 12 Cops Dead In Clashes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from World

Sri Lanka Releases 12 Indian Fishermen

Sri Lanka Releases 12 Indian Fishermen

Regrouping Of TTP Raises Fears Of Horrific Violence In Pakistan

Regrouping Of TTP Raises Fears Of Horrific Violence In Pakistan

Biden, Congress Mark A Year Since Violent Insurrection

Biden, Congress Mark A Year Since Violent Insurrection

West: Syria Must Answer 20 Questions On Its Chemical Weapons

West: Syria Must Answer 20 Questions On Its Chemical Weapons

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement