Pakistan: Explosion At Ice Factory In Karachi Leaves Eight Dead, 30 Wounded

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the boiler at an ice factory exploded

PTI 23 December 2020
The explosion occurred at an ice factory in the New Karachi industrial area on Tuesday night
At least eight people were killed and 30 others injured when the boiler of an ice factory exploded in Karachi, police said.

The explosion at the factory in the New Karachi industrial area on Tuesday night was so powerful that it also damaged three other neighbouring industrial units, while shattering the windowpanes of two houses in the adjoining residential block.

A large section of the boiler was flung into the air and landed some 250 yards away, which in turn damaged the industrial units and the residential facilities, police said on Wednesday.

"The explosion was intensified due to the presence of some chemicals in drums in the ice factory," a rescue official said.

 

