April 07, 2020
Poshan
Japan Declares Emergency In Tokyo, Six Other Areas Over Spike In COVID-19 Cases

The measure falls short of the strict lockdowns seen in other parts of the world but empowers local governors to urge people to stay inside and to call for businesses to close.

AFP 07 April 2020
File photo of Japan PM Shinzo Abe.
2020-04-07T14:54:57+0530

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country over a spike in coronavirus cases.

"As I decided that a situation feared to gravely affect people's lives and the economy has occurred... I am declaring a state of emergency," Abe said.

The measure falls short of the strict lockdowns seen in other parts of the world but empowers local governors to urge people to stay inside and to call for businesses to close.

